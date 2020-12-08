eye-on-india 3-Point Analysis | Payment apps PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Paytm move to battle zone ‘digital gold’ As digital payments applications have seen a boost amid the COVID-19 pandemic, applications like PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Paytm are now also competing in the ‘digital gold’ category. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to see how these firms are running the space.