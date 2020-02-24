3-Point Analysis | Lumax Industries Q3 review; net revenue drops 11.1% YoY

Lumax Industries witnessed an 11.1 percent decline in revenue year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY20. The company’s net revenues have been hit in the past four quarters due to a sharp production cut by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

To recover from the slowdown in the auto industry, Lumax would focus on margin improvement through cost deduction, localisation of imported products and raise LED-based products.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company.