App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Lumax Industries Q3 review; net revenue drops 11.1% YoY

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lumax Industries witnessed an 11.1 percent decline in revenue year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY20. The company’s net revenues have been hit in the past four quarters due to a sharp production cut by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

To recover from the slowdown in the auto industry, Lumax would focus on margin improvement through cost deduction, localisation of imported products and raise LED-based products.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #3Point Analysis #auto industry #industry #Q3FY20 result analysis

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.