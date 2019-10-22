3 Point Analysis | How the whistleblowers' allegations will impact Infosys

A group of Infosys employees have anonymously written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging unethical steps taken by the firm's CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy, to boost its profits.

The company's chairman Nandan Nilekani, in a statement to the exchanges, said that he will ensure a full investigation into the complaints.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the possible impact of the latest crisis that has hit IT giant Infosys.