App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | How the whistleblowers' allegations will impact Infosys

The company's chairman Nandan Nilekani, in a statement to the exchanges, said that he will ensure a full investigation into the complaints.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A group of Infosys employees have anonymously written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging unethical steps taken by the firm's CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy, to boost its profits.

The company's chairman Nandan Nilekani, in a statement to the exchanges, said that he will ensure a full investigation into the complaints.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the possible impact of the latest crisis that has hit IT giant Infosys.

Close
Watch the video for more. 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Business #India #Infosys #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.