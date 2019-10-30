3-Point Analysis | Hikal Q2 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand Hikal Limited's earnings fine print and the outlook on the company.
Hikal, the emerging pharma and chemicals company, witnessed a catastrophic second quarter, marred by operational challenges. A planned shutdown for its Bengaluru plant was factored in while shutdowns in Mahad and Taloja plants proved to be Black Swan events.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the company's earnings fine print and the outlook on the company.
Watch the video for more.Special Thursday Expiry on
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 07:52 pm