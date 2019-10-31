3-Point Analysis | Here's what the US Fed rate cut indicates

The US Federal Reserve opted for a third consecutive 25 bps policy rate cut on October 30. This is in line with a series of adjustments popularly compared to former chairman Alan Greenspan's attempt to calibrate economic growth in the US in the 1990s. The funds rate range now reads 1.5-1.75 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what the rate cut indicates and what's the outlook on the US economy going forward.

10th