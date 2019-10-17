3 Point Analysis | Delta Corp: Why investors should pick this stock

Delta Corp announced a decent set of numbers for the September quarter of 2019-20. Although top line lay low, operating margin expanded. There are multiple growth drivers that make it a good pick for investors with an eye on the long term.

The company's focus on online gaming is expected to be the next big driver, given the growing internet penetration and availability of online payment options.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma 3-Point Analysis of the results and why investors should have Delta Corp in their portfolio.