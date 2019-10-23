App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 09:10 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | Axis Bank Q2 results: What investors can look forward to?

In case you are undecided about what to do with the stock, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what investors can look forward to.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Axis Bank may have reported a net loss for the September quarter, but strong operating performance and improvement in asset quality fuelled confidence among brokerages. Most global brokerage firms maintained their rating on Axis Bank.

The most aggressive target price of Rs 900 was put out by HSBC that translates to a 30 percent upside from Tuesday’s close of Rs 712 on the BSE.

In case you are undecided about what to do with the stock, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what investors can look forward to.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 09:10 pm

