you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Auto sales are a mixed bag in September

Tune in to find out what’s the kind of growth seen in sales of top manufacturers of four wheelers and two wheelers of the country.

In the latest episode of 3-point analysis, Sakshi Batra decodes the latest auto sales data. Auto companies face a bumpy ride yet again in September. There was sluggish growth also seen in previous two months on the back of Kerala floods and lower-than-expected monsoon. September has brought in more bad news with high fuel prices and higher insurance costs that have dampened consumer sentiment. What’s the kind of growth seen in sales of top manufacturers of four wheelers and two wheelers of the country.

Tune in to find out.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:29 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Companies #video

