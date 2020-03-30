App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 07:37 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | How does the 2000 tech bubble, the 2008 financial crisis and 2020 coronavirus crash compare?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand if the current crisis is actually worse than the other two events.

Sakshi Batra @sakshibatra18
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic is being seen as a bigger crisis than both world wars by leaders of many nations. The broad market sell-off across equity markets and the economic impact is also being seen as that similar to the 2000 dotcom bubble and the 2008 financial crisis. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand if the current crisis is actually worse than the other two events.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #2000 tech bubble #3 Point Analysis #comparison #the 2020 coronavirus crash #the financial crisis of 2008 #video

