Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

10% TDS only on dividend paid by mutual funds, not on redemption of units: Tax dept

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said queries have been raised if mutual fund would be required to deduct TDS also on the capital gains arising on redemption of units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The tax department on February 4 clarified that the Budget proposal of 10 per cent TDS will be applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds and not on gain arising out of redemption of units.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in Budget 2020-21 scrapped dividend distribution tax (DDT) paid by companies and mutual funds on dividend paid to shareholders or unit holders.

In place, it was proposed to levy tax deducted at source (TDS) of 10 per cent on dividend/income paid by a company or mutual fund to its share/unit holder if the amount of such dividend/income exceeds Rs 5,000 in a year.

Close

"It is hereby clarified that under the proposed section, a mutual fund shall be required to deduct TDS at 10 per cent only on dividend payment and no tax shall be required to be deducted by the mutual fund on income which is in the nature of capital gains," it said.

It went on to state that necessary clarification, if required, shall be proposed in the relevant provision of the law.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:04 pm

