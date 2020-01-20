Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: Here's what auto sector expects

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what the auto sector is expecting from Budget 2020.
The auto sector witnessed a major slowdown in 2019. Muted sales were attributed to a variety of factors including a decline in consumer spending. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam had even gone on to blame the millennial mindset for the slump.
Come 2020 and the sector would look at a revival and has a few recommendations up its sleeve.
In this edition of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what the auto sector is expecting from Budget 2020.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 07:53 pm