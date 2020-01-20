App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 07:54 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: Here's what auto sector expects

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what the auto sector is expecting from Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The auto sector witnessed a major slowdown in 2019. Muted sales were attributed to a variety of factors including a decline in consumer spending. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam had even gone on to blame the millennial mindset for the slump.

Come 2020 and the sector would look at a revival and has a few recommendations up its sleeve.

In this edition of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what the auto sector is expecting from Budget 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #auto sector #Budget 2020 #video

