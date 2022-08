automobile EV talk with the first Indian CEO & MD of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer | The Drive Report Santosh Iyer, the current Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India has recently been appointed MD & CEO of the luxury vehicle company. Not only is Iyer the first Indian MD of the brand, at 46, but he is also the youngest. Set to take over his new job from 1 January 2023, Iyer throws light on the brand’s EV ambitions during the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG.