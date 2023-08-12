2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched in India; price starts at Rs 73,400

The motorcycle rides on high quality tubeless tyres

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe at a starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi) in the country. It gets Honda’s special 10-year warranty package which includes 3 years as standard and extendable further upto 7 years as an option.

Despite being Honda’s most affordable motorcycle in India, it gets several advanced features such as Chrome muffler cover, 5-spoke silver alloy wheels, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, Engine Start/Stop switch and Side Stand Engine Inhibitor. Furthermore, the 2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe boasts of stylish graphics alongside modern visor and fender.

The motorcycle rides on high quality tubeless tyres while flaunting a DC headlamp upfront. It has a single seat which measures 720 mm in length. The company has equipped the 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe with a 4Ah MF battery and Viscous Paper Filter.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI’s commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers.”

Introducing the all-new offering from HMSI, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Building on the rich legacy of brand CD, we are proud to introduce the all new CD110 Dream Deluxe. The motorcycle offers a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style. We are confident that the attractive pricing and unmatched value will appeal to a wide range of customers, making it the perfect choice for daily commuting.”

Mechanically, it is powered by a OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and ACG Starter Motor. It generates top power of 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 9.30 Nm at 5,550 rpm while mated to a 4-speed gearbox.