Nagaland CM hopes peace talks will be resolved under PM Modi's leadership

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio felicitated PM Modi

Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio exuded confidence that the ongoing Naga peace talks will reach a ”meaningful convergence” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Resolution of the decades old Naga political issue is the top agenda of the NDPP-BJP government in the state, he said addressing a joint election rally for the candidates of the two parties at Chumoukedima in the presence of the prime minister.

Rio also extended full support to both the Centre and Naga political groups for a solution to the Naga peace talks. Appreciating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for recognising the uniqueness of the Nagas, he said it is under Modi that they witnessed a greater understanding between them and the rest of the country, bringing them closer to a successful political dialogue.

Under the Modi government, Nagaland has seen the signing of the Framework Agreement, Agreed Position and revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from selected areas in the state, he said. We are hopeful that in the near future the political dialogue between the Centre and the Naga political groups will reach a meaningful convergence. We are all expecting the end result to be honourable, inclusive and acceptable …. We look forward to your guidance and leadership in realising these collective aspirations, the chief minister said. The youth of Nagaland are vibrant, capable and innovative and given the opportunities they will make greater contributions towards India's growth. The state needs Centre's assistance constantly as unlike other others it is unable to sustain on its own. In this context, Rio requested Modi to consider positively the various developmental projects to be implemented in the state.

Modi's vision of ’Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas sabka prayas’ to build an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant nation) is moving in the right direction and delivery systems have improved. Citizens are now sensitised about the various government schemes and initiatives from the number of houses built to free gas and water connections provided, from affordable access of financial services to direct benefit transfer to farmers, he said.

The poor and marginalised sections have now been covered under a holistic scheme. Several path breaking schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Swachh Bharat Yojana and Awas Yojana were adopted to make India self sufficient, the chief minister said.

"We are coming with development agendas and progressive policies backed by the prime minister. We therefore earnestly appeal to all voters of Nagaland to contemplate with sound judgment and cast their votes for the candidates of the BJP and the NDPP on February 27."

The BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are in pre-poll alliance in Nagaland. Deputy Chief Minister and Nagaland BJP leader, Yanthungo Patton appreciated that Modi is the only prime minister of the country to have visited the north east 57 times in nine years.

The former prime minister Manmohan Singh, despite being from neighbouring Assam, did not visit Nagaland even once in 10 years.

"NDPP-BJP will secure more than 40 seats and will not need any other political parties to form the next government in Nagaland,” he said adding it will provide good governance and stable government under the leadership of Rio for peace and development of the state.