Karnataka Elections: Parameshwara says he is no pushover, very much in race for CM post

G Parameshwara

If there is one senior politician in Karnataka who has no known enemies and doesn’t fit the mold of a typical Congress politician, it is G Parameshwara. However, he has serious competitors if he joins the race for the chief minister’s post, provided the Congress comes to power on its strength on May 13.

A doctorate degree holder in agricultural sciences from Australia, 71-year-old Parameshwara makes no secret of his ambition to ascend to the chief minister’s post should the Congress win the Karnataka elections slated for May 10. “I am definitely inclined to become chief minister,” he told Moneycontrol. “But finally, it is left to the high command to decide.”

Parameshwara, a Dalit politician, has held several portfolios in Karnataka, including home, higher education, medical education, information and sericulture. He was the deputy chief minister and President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for eight consecutive years. He heads the party’s election manifesto drafting committee and is in the inner circle of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Incidentally, Parameshwara sustained head injury while campaigning in Koratagere on April 28 evening, when someone from the crowd pelted a stone. He was taken to a primary health care centre and later shifted to Tumakuru.

Edited excerpts from the interview, which took place before Parameshwara’s injury:

You are facing your eighth election. You have won Tumakuru district’s Madhugiri and Koratagere reserved assembly constituencies put together five times. Will you retain the Koratagere seat this time?

Every election throws up challenges. My development work in Koratagere speaks for me, and I am going to win. But I can’t predict the victory margin. The Janata Dal (Secular) nominee is a former MLA from here. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer.

My focus has been to improve the education sector, raise the groundwater level in this drought-hit taluk, and make available medical facilities in every village besides encouraging sports facilities.

For example, in a village panchayat comprising 15 villages, no less than Rs 20 crore of development work has been executed. Still, I can’t expect that my work alone will fetch me votes.

A lot of parallels used to be drawn between you and former Congress leader SM Krishna. Both are foreign-educated and fall under the elite category. Are you a hyper-local leader now?

My detractors used to dub me a white-collared politician. I am as local as anyone. I drink roadside tea and have ragi mudde lunch with my constituents.

A tour of your constituency shows a lot of infrastructure projects have materialized. People are acknowledging your work. Does their appreciation turn into votes?

In an ideal situation, it should work in my favour. But we can’t be naïve to other factors that matter in an election.

You have been contesting elections for decades. What changes are you seeing in political parties, voters’ behaviour and the mode of conducting the elections?

Electioneering on the ground hasn’t changed significantly. It still remains caste-driven. When I contested in 1989, my expenses were Rs 12 lakh. Now it is mind-blowing. Also, voters’ expectations have become highly personalized. I don’t want to elaborate on it.

The country has moved from ballot papers to electronic voting machines thanks to the late TN Seshan, who headed the Election Commission of India. This is a big reform. Earlier, there used to be unhealthy competition to put up cutouts of candidates during elections. Sometimes, one-upmanship used to lead to murder. Fortunately, we have passed that sort of campaign.

The election process needs a lot more cleaning. There is a need to amend the People’s Representation Act.

Karnataka, over the years, has been a witness to multi-millionaires, super-rich businessmen, and especially realtors entering politics. Where is the space for all strata of society?

My father, Gangadharaiah, had contested the MLC election from Thirthahalli in 1952. It was mandatory to possess a minimum of 2 acres of land to be a candidate. My father, who had no landed property, somehow managed to meet the requirement and won.

Now, we don’t have any prescribed parameters for contesting elections. Anyone can contest polls. Not even possessing a degree is compulsory. Unless we set some parameters, we can’t build a healthier electioneering culture.

Since 2014, India has witnessed polling campaigns on social media. Have you been able to reach out to voters via social media in a fairly backward taluk like Koratagere?

I am also on social media platforms. We have several WhatsApp groups of constituents. The campaign reach may be about 20 percent and the rest is as usual in the conventional mode: road shows, meetings, and house-to-house visits.

In 2013, as the KPCC president, you led the party to victory by winning 122 of the 224 seats. You were projected as the chief ministerial candidate. But you could not make it. Why?

The hard work and strategies worked out at that time and helped the party come to power. I am happy about it. I had the chance to make it to the top post. Unfortunately, I did not win the Koratagere seat. A lot of forces worked against me to thwart my chances of becoming chief minister in 2013. I realized it after the results were out. But I am vigilant this time.

The Congress has given 17 chief ministers to the state. Why has no Dalit become a chief minister so far from any party, including the Congress? Are you in the race for the post?

It is a fact that Karnataka so far has not seen a Dalit chief minister. There were opportunities to appoint efficient Dalit leaders. We have had so many Dalit stalwarts who deserved the post. Late ministers KH Ranganath and B Basavalingappa had done extremely well in public life. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge deserved the post. In other states, too, not many opportunities have been created for Dalits to emerge as chief ministers.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have soft corners for Dalits and backward classes. At the same time, we need to be sensitive to the sentiments of all communities. Ours is an inclusive party, enjoying the support of all castes. So, poll arithmetic takes a different route sometimes. Whoever becomes the chief minister, should have integrity, basic knowledge about good governance, and administrative skills.

I am definitely inclined to become chief minister. But finally, it is left to the high command to decide. Kharge, as AICC president, can’t take sides with any individual.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, who are in the race for the CM post, have been hogging the limelight, whereas you are maintaining a low profile. Why is it so?

Publicity is like a double-edged sword. After my bitter experience in 2013, I consciously decided this time to confine myself to my work rather than making space in media forums. Let my work speak for me.

The Congress has promised to give Rs 2,000 per month to women, free rice and electricity, among other things, if it is voted into power this time. Has the rain of freebies changed the fortunes of the party?

Our assurances are not sounding hollow. The party's internal surveys indicate that voters across the state trust that we will deliver on our pre-poll promises. The announcements have definitely made a huge impact on voters.

Former BJP Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi are the Congress candidates now. Both are from North Karnataka, a known Lingayat belt. Have they been able to boost the party's prospects?

Lingayats are a major voting population. Their entry might get us about 2 percent more votes from their sub-caste in the region.

The BJP’s top leaders have descended on the state for campaigning. Their mega campaigns have unnerved Congress.

We are not disturbed at all. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani may be good speakers. But can they connect with the villagers through their speeches? We believe in making our local leaders speak in a language that is understandable to the rural masses.

Finally, tell us whether the state would see a coalition government where the Congress would be a partner, or a single-party government.

There is no question of having a coalition government this time. The anti-incumbency wave against the ruling dispensation is becoming stronger. About a week ago, I wasn’t too sure of it. But now it is very clear that the BJP is losing ground. We will get more seats than we had in 2013.

There is intense lobbying by DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the chief minister’s post. If Congress comes to power, will the state see both taking turns to head the post?

The high command will not appreciate such arrangements. Also, the party is not a property to be shared among individuals. In such circumstances, what about leaders such as me? I, too, will claim the stake. Anyway, let us wait for the poll results.