Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: 'Double engine' government increases pace of development, says PM Modi to party workers

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar file police complaint in Bengaluru's High Grounds police station against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and organisers of BJP rally for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition"
"Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar told ANI.