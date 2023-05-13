English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP has not been able to make the mark, says Basavaraj Bommai

    Karnataka Elections 2023: According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP has not been able to make the mark, says Basavaraj Bommai

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP has not been able to make the mark, says Basavaraj Bommai

    Karnataka Elections 2023: The BJP has not been able to make the mark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday as the Congress was striding towards victory in the state assembly elections.

    According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.

    Catch all the latest updates on Karnataka results here

    "We have not been able to make the mark, in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and workers of the party," Bommai said.

    "We will do a detailed analysis as the results conclude. We will take these results in our stride and try to reorganise the party for next year's Lok Sabha elections," the BJP leader said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Karnataka elections #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Karnataka polls
    first published: May 13, 2023 12:57 pm