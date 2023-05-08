Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for assembly polls to end today

The opposition party gave full-page advertisements in leading dailies listing the rise in prices of essential commodities such as cooking gas, petrol, diesel, rice milk and cooking oil.
Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls has seen bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi's popularity will see them through. The prime minister was part of around 15 public meetings and roadshows over six days,
The BJP's focus has been centralised, with campaigns on 'double-engine' government, PM Modi and achievements of the Centre being highlighted. in fact, since announcement of the polls Modi has visited Karnataka seven times this year so far, and conducted a juggernaut campaign trail last week. His presence in the state has boosted party morale and confidence ahead of the impending polls on May 10.
Other BJP leaders on the campaign trail include Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, and other state CMs like UP's Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Goa's Pramod Sawant.
The party is hoping for clear majority this time and has focussed efforts on the Old Mysuru region, where traditionally it has been weak.
AAP's Karnataka unit president Prithvi Reddy on May 7 said leaders and workers are feeling the absence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal during campaigning. "Of course, we feel the absence of Arvind Kejriwal but that's more of a sentimental issue. Arvind Kejriwal is no longer an individual, he is an idea. The idea of Arvind Kejriwal is very much prevalent in this election because the three other parties have been copying the AAP's narrative," Reddy told PTI.
"Arvind Kejriwal started off the election campaign in Karnataka in March and since then, a lot has happened in Delhi due to which, our leaders were tied up. Two of our senior leaders (former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain) got arrested who were otherwise taking care of running the government. Hence, Arvind Kejriwal's primary responsibility right now is to ensure that the people of Delhi do not suffer in any way," he said.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has in a series of tweets slammed the BJP on various issues and asked voters to vote for the Congress to "safeguard the interests of Kannadigas and Karnataka".
"Remember these household names? 1. Vijaya Bank 2. Corporation Bank 3. Syndicate Bank 4. Canara Bank 5. State Bank of Mysore. They were all once a tribute to the entrepreneurship of Kannadigas." The work culture and local knowledge of these banks ensured a better connect with financial needs of the people of Karnataka. Sadly, thanks to Modi Government, they no longer exist as independent entities. The same will happen to Nandini (Karnataka's milk cooperative) if BJP isn't stopped on May 10th. The Congress party guarantees to safeguard the interests of Kannadigas and Karnataka," he said.
In another tweet he also pointed out that the government plans to sell "completely privatise" BEML. "The government currently owns 54 percent of BEML, and now the Modi government is planning to sell another 26 percent stake in it. This means that BEML is going to be a completely private company. Apart from its product line with an important strategic value, it has huge land assets in and around Bengaluru, which is the real reason it is being sold off!" he alleged.
The JD(S) fronted by 89-year-old former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is putting all its might ito emerge as "king" and form the full majority government. The party has run a highly localised campaign, led by HD Kumaraswamy and support from Gowda (especially in the Old Mysuru region), and is looking to re-emerge as an major political force not kingmaker to make majority. And while national parties the BJP and Congress have referred to the JD(S) as 'B Team', Kumaraswamy has focused on the Kannadiga identity, welfare issues, the poor and farmers issues during campaigning.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has launced an attack on the BJP government in Karnataka for rampant corruption and "taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done". Ramesh also shared the party's full page ad, addressing the BJP on price rise and inflation.
"They robbed you of your chosen government. They robbed the state. Then they robbed your savings. The "JhootLoot Double Engine BJP" has allowed inflation to destroy household budgets in Karnataka and the rest of the country ensuring that even the most basic commodities are out of reach for common people," Ramesh wrote on Twitter. He also accused PM Narendra Modi of "never addressing real problems Indians face". "He will only distract and divide," Ramesh alleged.
Then Congress has put out full-page advertisements in leading dailies attacking the BJP on price rise of essential commodities and their 'double engine' government. "They robbed the state. They robbed your savings. Double engine wrecks family budgets. Double engine is double droha (betrayal). Choose wisely," the advertisement said pointing to increase in prices of cooking gas, petrol, diesel, rice milk and cooking oil.
"Gas: 168% , rice: 133%, urad dal: 168%; cooking oil: 250% costlier. 'Trouble Engine' has picked everyone's pocket, has looted the whole of Karnataka with 40 per cent commission. The BJP's government of price rise and stealing will go. The Congress government with 5 guarantees will come," Former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the advertisement. See more
All three major parties in Karnataka are looking to be victorious in the state. While campaiging ends today on May 8, parties and their star campaigners ahve been on a electioneering blitz over the past few days.The ruling BJP is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its southern citadel; while the Congress is working hard to wrest power and make room for itself as main opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls; and the JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is looking to be the new 'king'.
