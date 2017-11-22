News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/20 Lightning strikes behind commercial tower near a financial city in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Reuters) 2/20 A video grab showing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, that was fired succesfully for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, above the Bay of Bengal. The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30MKI from its fuselage, and the two-stage missile’s engine fired up and was propelled towards the intended target in the Bay of Bengal. (PTI) 3/20 Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presents his budget in London. (Reuters) 4/20 Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to court before a Pakistani court ordered his release from house arrest in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters) 5/20 A woman places drawings with messages in support of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine on a fence at an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina. (Reuters) 6/20 Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley addresses the media after a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also seen. (PTI) 7/20 Lebanese army soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 74th anniversary of Lebanon's independence in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters) 8/20 Sri Lankan cricket captain Dinesh Chandimal stretches at a practice session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. (PTI) 9/20 Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in a Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur Ji in Amritsar. (PTI) 10/20 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for local bodies elections in Gorakhpur. (PTI) 11/20 Pope Francis waves at the end of the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (Reuters) 12/20 Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel with Dinesh Bhambaniya during a press conference in Ahmedabad. (PTI) 13/20 Women in the Lebanese General Security forces march during a military parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Lebanon's independence from France in downtown Beirut, Lebanon (AP/PTI) 14/20 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond poses for the media with his traditional red dispatch box, outside his official residence 11 Downing Street, before delivering his annual budget speech to Parliament, in London (AP/PTI) 15/20 US President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. (AP/PTI) 16/20 A villager looks at Mount Agung following a phreatic eruption in Rendang Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia (Reuters) 17/20 Zimbabweans celebrate in the streets of Harare, after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. Zimbabwe's Parliament erupted in cheers after the speaker announced the resignation of Mugabe after 37-years in power. (AP/ PTI) 18/20 Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of a Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London. (AP/PTI) 19/20 People pray for the crew of the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan, during a mass at the in Buenos Aires's Cathedral, in Argentina. The search continues for the missing submarine, with 44 crew members, that has been lost since November 15 in the South Atlantic. (AP/PTI) 20/20 A girl returns from a designated area where neighbors use the bathroom outside, in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The Trump administration said it is ending a temporary residency permit program that has allowed almost 60,000 citizens from Haiti to live and work in the United States since the 2010 earthquake, saying conditions in Haiti have improved significantly. (AP/PTI)