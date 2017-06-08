This day, that year: Akashwani becomes All India Radio

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 8 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) renamed the national public broadcasting radio station from 'Akashwani' to 'All India Radio'(AIR).

'Akashwani', established in 1930, was Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan television's sister service which was started during the British Raj. However, the liquidation of the company in March 1930 led to the ISBS taking over.

More than 80 years on, All India Radio has undergone several makeovers and remains the government's chief radio service. Even as other technology thrives, AIR still reaches the far corners of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi broadcasts his monthly address to the nation - Mann ki Baat - via AIR.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: