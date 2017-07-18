Flipkart makes a $950-million revised bid for Snapdeal

Flipkart has on Monday made a revised offer of USD 950-970 million to Snapdeal for buying the e-commerce entity, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The deal does not include Snapdeal's subsidiaries such as Freecharge, Vulcan Express and Unicommerce.

Previously, the long-standing merger had been delayed because of disagreement of the two companies over acquisition of the subsidiaries.

Earlier this month, Moneycontrol reported that Flipkart had offered a term sheet to Snapdeal for an all stock acquisition for a valuation of USD 550 million which the latter rejected.

While Snapdeal was not keen to go ahead with the deal and has been mulling a Plan B, the final decision will be taken by lead investor Japan-based SoftBank.