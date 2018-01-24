App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 24, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xiaomi pips Samsung as top smartphone company: Canalys

Canalys attributed Samsung's tumble to the second spot to its "inability to transform its low-cost product portfolio".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has overtaken Samsung to become India's largest smartphone player, a report by research firm Canalys said today.

"Xiaomi now leading with shipments close to 8.2 million units (27 per cent market share) in Q4 2017. Despite annual growth of 17 per cent, Samsung failed to maintain its lead, shipping just over 7.3 million smartphones (25 per cent share) to take second place," Canalys said in its report.

The smartphone market in India grew by a modest six per cent overall, following the seasonal dip as vendors and channel partners take stock after a busy third quarter, it added.

Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo rounded out the top five.

related news

The total smartphone shipments in the said quarter was under 30 million units.

"Multiple factors have contributed to Xiaomi's growth, but the key reason for its current success lies in the autonomy that it granted to its Indian unit, letting it run the business locally," Canalys Research Analyst Ishan Dutt said.

Localisation in channel strategy, marketing and products has been evident in Xiaomi's Indian operations, he added.

Canalys attributed Samsung's tumble to the second spot to its "inability to transform its low-cost product portfolio".

It added that Samsung has been unable to win over cost- conscious consumers.

Reacting to the report, a Samsung India spokesperson said in a statement that the company is "India's number 1 smartphone company by a distance".

It cited data from research firm GfK that tracks sales to end consumers to say Samsung had a 45 per cent value market share and 40 per cent volume market share in November last year.

"Samsung is a full range player and leads the smartphone business across every segment of the India market in 2017," the spokesperson said.

Canalys expects the power struggle between Xiaomi and Samsung to continue well into 2018, as Samsung revamps its low-cost portfolio and fights to take back the aspirational status it once held in minds of Indian consumers.

tags #Technology

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.