Buy, sell, hold: How to trade 5 auto & bank stocks?

Jan 02, 2017, 02.58 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CLSA says SBI's lending rate cut can lift growth at lower margins. It adds that lower rates could regain growth & help regain some share from bond markets. It feels the move is negative for margins but applies to incremental loans.
