Buy, sell, hold: How to trade 5 auto & bank stocks?

Here are brokerage firms' views on auto and bank stocks.JP Morgan is overweight on the stock with target at Rs 6300 per share as December sales showing evidence of negative impact of demonetisation. It says growth in exports provided some support. The management does not expect growth to slip below 10 percent while segment-wise trends still indicate positive model mix. It says sharp rate cuts by SBI should help discretionary spending.Macquarie maintains cautious stance on the banking sector. HDFC Bank YES Bank and IndusInd Bank are its top picks. It says gross NPAs may increase from current levels in base case while PSU banks remain the most stressed segment.CLSA says SBI 's lending rate cut can lift growth at lower margins. It adds that lower rates could regain growth & help regain some share from bond markets. It feels the move is negative for margins but applies to incremental loans.