Adopting digital payments may improve your personal finances

Using the digital option for payments can bring in a great deal of independence and help people get free of conventional, unrewarding practices in personal finance
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Personal Finance » Planning

Dec 29, 2016, 05.39 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adopting digital payments may improve your personal finances

Using the digital option for payments can bring in a great deal of independence and help people get free of conventional, unrewarding practices in personal finance

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Adopting digital payments may improve your personal finances

Using the digital option for payments can bring in a great deal of independence and help people get free of conventional, unrewarding practices in personal finance

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

If 2016 would have made one big change in money management habits then it would be to push even the most tech-averse towards digital payments.

Demonetisation, and the resultant cash crunch, has helped spread the digital payments net over a wide area and is likely to become the most favoured way of conducting financial transactions.

Be it mobile wallets, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards, credit cards or prepaid cards, you are most likely to learn how to transact digitally.

“Adopting digital payments can bring in a great deal of independence and help people get free of conventional, unrewarding practices in personal finance,” Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Co-Founder, Zeta a fintech start-up offering digitised employee benefits, told Moneycontrol.

He says people would be able to pay rent, shop bills, and even make smaller transactions through apps - where there would have normally been cash exchanged. Establishments that usually dealt only in cash will transition to accepting digital payments as well. Mobile wallets and digital wallets from banks, retailer closed-loop solutions, and mobile money will become common in a relatively short time

Turakhia feels that fallout of the widening of the digital payments landscape would reduce costs for consumers.

“The common man is the ultimate winner. There are many operators competing for the same consumer. The consumer will be spoilt for choice. Operators can leverage data and insights they gather to create value-added services to consumers, most of which may not cost the consumer anything. On a more elementary level, people will be able to make payments and receive money on the go. No more queues, no more waiting. More time at hand,” Turakhia said.

However, even as you go digital, you need to adopt a lot of caution to kee your transactions safe. “Like with cash, which can be lost, in the digital world user credentials could be compromised. It is extremely important for users to ensure safety of transaction,” says Anish Williams, Co-founder and CEO, Udio, which offers mobile wallet.

Williams says while transacting digitally you should adopt the following precautions:

- Do not share login details/OTPs with any third party person
- Banks/digital payment companies do not ask for PIN or any other confidential data
- Users should maintain a strong password
- Change your password periodically.
- Use pre-paid cards if you do not want to expose your primary bank account to third party merchants.
Tags  digital payments UPI mobile wallets demonetisation Udio Zeta fintech UPI
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Adopting digital payments may improve your personal finances

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login