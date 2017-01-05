FPIs may move to Europe to save tax after DTAA tweaks

Tax treaties or the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) signed with the three nations, mean that FPIs will be taxed for their capital gains. Luckily for foreign investors, some European nations continue to offer tax exemptions.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market news

Jan 05, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FPIs may move to Europe to save tax after DTAA tweaks

Tax treaties or the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) signed with the three nations, mean that FPIs will be taxed for their capital gains. Luckily for foreign investors, some European nations continue to offer tax exemptions.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

FPIs may move to Europe to save tax after DTAA tweaks

Tax treaties or the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) signed with the three nations, mean that FPIs will be taxed for their capital gains. Luckily for foreign investors, some European nations continue to offer tax exemptions.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Foreign Portfolio Investors may soon start operating from European countries like France, Spain and Netherlands after the government amended tax treaties with Singapore, Mauritius and Cyprus in 2016, reports The Economic Times .

The tax treaties or the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) signed with the three nations, meant that FPIs will be taxed for their capital gains. Luckily for foreign investors, some European nations continue to offer tax exemptions.

Some smaller FPIs have already started shifting to Europe. But experts feel that shifting to European countries may only be a short-term positive and could pose even bigger hurdles for them as the government mulls denying treaty benefits with Europe.
Tags  Foreign Portfolio Investors Netherlands Cyprus Mauritius Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
FPIs may move to Europe to save tax after DTAA tweaks

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.