Jan 05, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tax treaties or the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) signed with the three nations, mean that FPIs will be taxed for their capital gains. Luckily for foreign investors, some European nations continue to offer tax exemptions.
FPIs may move to Europe to save tax after DTAA tweaks
