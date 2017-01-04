Sensex, Nifty volatile; Bharat Fin, Jubilant Life most active

HDFC, Bharat Financial, Jubilant Life, Kushal Trade, BPCL, Century Textiles and Maruti Suzuki were most active shares.
Jan 04, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty volatile; Bharat Fin, Jubilant Life most active

HDFC, Bharat Financial, Jubilant Life, Kushal Trade, BPCL, Century Textiles and Maruti Suzuki were most active shares.

12:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

12:15 pm Oil price outlook: If the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members comply with the supply cut to bring down inventories of crude oil, the crude oil price per barrel may go as high as USD 70 a barrel, says Virendra Chauhan, Oil Analyst at Energy Aspects. The price per barrel may rise to around Rs 59-60 by the end of the current quarter.

But he also warns that prices may also see a downtrend if key countries don't cut output. He is worried by Iraq's constant production rise and he fears that Iran along with Iraq may fail to comply with the production cut.

After 8 years, the OPEC members finally agreed to cut oil production in November after a supply glut across the world led to a sharp fall in crude prices.

Also read - Expect slowdown in realty, stress in banking system: Credit Suisse

12:00 pm Market Check

Benchmark indices as well as broader markets erased some morning gains, weighed by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 9.13 points at 26634.11 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 1.15 points to 8191.10. About two shares advanced for every share declining on the BSE.

HDFC, Bharat Financial, Jubilant Life, Kushal Trade, BPCL, Century Textiles and Maruti Suzuki were most active shares.

Oil edged higher, with top exporter Saudi Arabia expected to raise prices for its crude as part of planned supply cuts, although a strong dollar and moderate economic growth prospects restricted gains.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at USD 52.70 per barrel, up 0.71 percent, from the last settlement. Brent crude futures were up 0.7 percent, at USD 55.86 a barrel.

11:00
Tata Motors, ONGC, BHEL, Bajaj Auto and Coal India are top gainers while Reliance, Cipla, Bharti, Lupin and ICICI Bank are losers in the Sensex.

10:00
Equity benchmarks gained strength amid consolidation as investors awaited the outcome of two-day GST Council meet later today. The broader markets continued to outperform on strong breadth.

09:15
Tata Motors, Infosys, Coal India, L&T and Maruti are top gainers while HDFC twins, Bharti, ITC and Lupin are losers in the Sensex.

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market Midcap Smallcap Bharat Financial Jubilant Life
