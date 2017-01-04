Sensex, Nifty volatile; Bharat Fin, Jubilant Life most active

Jan 04, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC, Bharat Financial, Jubilant Life, Kushal Trade, BPCL, Century Textiles and Maruti Suzuki were most active shares.
Benchmark indices as well as broader markets erased some morning gains, weighed by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 9.13 points at 26634.11 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 1.15 points to 8191.10. About two shares advanced for every share declining on the BSE.
Oil edged higher, with top exporter Saudi Arabia expected to raise prices for its crude as part of planned supply cuts, although a strong dollar and moderate economic growth prospects restricted gains.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at USD 52.70 per barrel, up 0.71 percent, from the last settlement. Brent crude futures were up 0.7 percent, at USD 55.86 a barrel.
