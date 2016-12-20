Sensex loses ground, Nifty breaks 8100; IT index gains 1%

Equity bencmarks lost ground in late morning trade with the Nifty breaking 8100 level, dragged by banks.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Dec 20, 2016, 12.51 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex loses ground, Nifty breaks 8100; IT index gains 1%

Equity bencmarks lost ground in late morning trade with the Nifty breaking 8100 level, dragged by banks.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sensex loses ground, Nifty breaks 8100; IT index gains 1%

Equity bencmarks lost ground in late morning trade with the Nifty breaking 8100 level, dragged by banks.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

11:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

11:41 am Market Update: Equity bencmarks lost ground in late morning trade with the Nifty breaking 8100 level, dragged by banks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 66.12 points at 26308.58 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 22.80 points to 8081.55.

The market breadth also weakened further as about 1355 shares declined against 836 advancing shares on the BSE.

11:33 am Buzzing: Mumbai-based pharma company Wockhardt shares advanced more than 3 percent intraday after the UK healthcare regulator said company's Chikalthana facility complied with good manufacturing practice norms.

"UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has confirmed that general compliance with the principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practice of the company's manufacturing unit at L-1, Chikalthana, Aurangabad," the company said in its filing.

In view of this, the approval status of the said unit continues, it added.

In addition, UK MHRA has considered this manufacturing facility suitable for risk based inspection with reduced inspection frequency of 2 years from the existing inspection frequency of 1 year.

11:20 am Order win: HPL Electric & Power has received orders of over Rs 100 crore, which include Rs 70 crore for Bhopal Smart City Lighting project and Rs 33 crore for energy meters from Southern Power Distribution.

For Bhopal Smart city lighting order, HPL has earlier entered as part of a consortium with Bharti Infratel and Ericsson.

Also read - Buy, sell, hold: 13 stocks that you can focus today

11:00 am Market Check

Benchmark indices remained steady amid low volumes in morning, supported by technology, infra and FMCG stocks. Banks stocks remained under pressure.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 23.06 points at 26397.76 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 4.85 points at 8109.20.

Nifty IT index climbed 1 percent as TCS and Infosys rallied 1-2 percent. ITC and L&T continued to support the market with a percent upside.

Shares ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank remained lower by 1-2 percent.

Non-banking finance company Bharat Financial was the most active stock on the NSE, falling more than 3 percent.

10:00
Bajaj Auto was the biggest loser among Sensex 30 stocks, down 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, ONGC and HUL while GAIL extended its previous day's rally, up nearly 2 percent on top of 2 percent upside yesterday. ITC, Infosys, TCS, L&T, NTPC and Coal India gained 0.7-1.3 percent.

Read More »

09:15
Equity benchmarks started off day on a flat note with positive bias Tuesday, with the Nifty holding 8100 level, supported by ITC and Infosys. HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were under pressure.

Read More »

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market IT
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sensex loses ground, Nifty breaks 8100; IT index gains 1%

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login