Sensex higher, Mid & Smallcap outperforms; railway stocks surge

Equity benchmarks remained higher in noon trade with the Nifty holding 8200 level, supported by FMCG, banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Jan 03, 2017, 01.22 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex higher, Mid & Smallcap outperforms; railway stocks surge

Equity benchmarks remained higher in noon trade with the Nifty holding 8200 level, supported by FMCG, banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sensex higher, Mid & Smallcap outperforms; railway stocks surge

Equity benchmarks remained higher in noon trade with the Nifty holding 8200 level, supported by FMCG, banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

12:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

12:59 pm Market Update: Benchmark indices maintained uptrend in afternoon trade while the broader markets extended gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 70.56 points at 26666.01 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 29.30 points to 8208.80.

The BSE Midcap index gained 0.6 percent and Smallcap jumped over a percent on positive breadth. About 1760 shares advanced against 760 declining shares on the BSE.

12:40 pm Deutsche on OMCs: In Indian oil & gas sector, Deutsche Bank has reiterated its preference for oil marketing companies over upstream (ONGC, Oil India) companies. It expects OMCs to benefit from robust refining margins, capacity expansions, higher fuel marketing margin and consumption growth.

12:20 pm Union Budget: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs today recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31 when the government is likely to table the Economy Survey followed by the Union Budget on February 1.

In a first, the government has decided to present the Budget on February 1 instead of the last day of the month as part of an overhaul that would also scrap the practice of a separate railway budget.

The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9.

Also read - Buy, sell, hold: 10 stocks that may make or break your portfolio

12:00 pm Market Check

Equity benchmarks remained higher in noon trade with the Nifty holding 8200 level, supported by FMCG, banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 74.43 points at 26669.88 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 27.70 points at 8207.20. The broader markets extended gains with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.7-1 percent on positive breadth.

More than two shares advanced for every share falling on the exchange.

ITC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and L&T were top five contributors to Sensex's gains, up 0.5-2 percent while Infosys lost over a percent.

Railway stocks Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco Rail, Kalindee Rail, Kernex Microsystem and Stone India gained 3-5 percent.

Asian markets gained after a key indicator of China's private manufacturing showed robust gains in December. Mainland Chinese shares started the New Year on stronger footing, with the Shanghai composite up 1 percent. The Shanghai composite tumbled in 2016, to end the year down 12.3 percent, its worst year since 2011.

11:00
BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

10:00
Benchmark indices recouped early losses with the Nifty inching towards 8200 level after consolidation. Banks stocks rebounded while pharma stocks gained strength. Positive Asian cues also aided the market sentiment.

Read More »

09:15
Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC and Cipla are top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market Railway Midcap Smallcap
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sensex higher, Mid & Smallcap outperforms; railway stocks surge

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.