Nifty hovers around 8150, Sensex weak; ICICI, Bajaj Auto decline

Jan 02, 2017, 01.15 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure in noon, dragged by banking & financials and FMCG stocks. Oil, telecom, infra and pharma stocks outperformed.
The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its cevimeline hydrochloride capsules 30 mg, Lupin said in a filing to BSE today.
The company's product is a generic version of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Evoxac capsules, it added.
The company further said that it will commence promoting the product immediately. Evoxac capsules had US sales of USD 40.8 million as per IMS MAT September 2016 data, it added.
12:00 pm Market Check
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 128.24 points at 26498.22 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 35.60 points to 8150.20 while the broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks.
The BSE Midcap index gained 0.2 percent and Smallcap was up 0.6 percent on positive breadth. About 1499 shares advanced against 809 declining shares on the exchange.
HDFC was the biggest loser among Sensex 30 stocks, down 3.5 percent followed by SBI, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto with 2 percent loss. However, Reliance Industries, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Maruti continued to support the market.
