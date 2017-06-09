UP Board Result 2017 Class 10, Class 12 out today on upresults.nic.in; how to check

A screenshot of upresults.nic.in, which is expected to declare UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and UP Board Result 2017 Class 12 on Friday.

Moneycontrol News

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also called the UP Board, will declare UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and UP Board Result Class 12 together today at around 12.30 pm. The results will be put up on official website upresults.nic.in.

The largest board exam held in the county, around 34.04 lakh students appeared and will be expecting their UP Board Result 2017 Class 10. Another 26.24 lakh students are expecting UP Board Result 2017 Class 12.

Besides the official website, UP Board Results will also be declared on private exam-tracking website examresults.net.

In 2017, UP Board Class 10 Exams were held between March 16 and April 1 while UP Board Class 12 Exams were held between March 16 and April 21.

Below is a three-step guide to checking your UP Board Exam Results:

>Log on to official website upresults.nic.in

> For Class 10 Results, click on UP Board Highschool Result 2017. For Class 12 Results, click on UP Board Result 2017 Class 12 (Intermediate).

> Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided. Your mark sheet will show up. Take a print for future reference.

Students can also check UP Board Result 2017 from mobile phones:

> For Class 10, SMS 'UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER' (without quotes) and send it to 56263

>For Class 12, SMS 'UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56263

The board exam is conducted by UPMSP, which was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad. The UP board terms itself the 'biggest examining body in the world', and has about 22,000 schools affiliated with it.

In 2017, UP results were delayed due to several reasons, not least because the board cracked on episodes of mass cheating. The board cancelled exams held at 54 centres while 57 centres were debarred from holding board exams in future, according to Jagran Josh.

Last year, a total 67.5 lakh students appeared for UP Board Exam (37.5 lakh for Class 10, 30.5 lakh for Class 12). Pass percentage was 87.66 percent and 87.99 percent respectively. UP Board Result were declared on May 15, 2016.