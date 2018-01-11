App
Jan 10, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Top 10 revelations made by A Raja on 2G story in his book – ‘2G Saga Unfolds’

DMK leader A Raja, who was a telecom minister in the UPA government, was acquitted in the 2G spectrum case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Union Telecom Minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja has made 10 revelations regarding the 2G Spectrum allocation case in his book titled 2G Saga Unfolds, which is based on the same, reports CNN New18. 

Here are the 10 revelations: 

  1. Manmohan told me there is nothing wrong in your effort.

  2. Ex-PM said you have legal justification for every action of yours.

  3. Not only was there no resistance from Ex-PM but he explicitly conveyed support.

  4. UPA government and even more so PM Manmohan Singh's palpable silence was akin to silencing of nation's collective conscience.

  5. Sanctity of the CAG was severely compromised by its then head, Vinod Rai.

  6. It was a political motivation to kill UPA-II and Rai was the shoulder on which the gun was placed.

  7. Entire case was used as UPA's shield and as a sword for CBI to wield against me.

  8. A decision to put me behind bars had been taken to salvage government's image.

  9. Cannot believe why UPA-II, which had a number of accomplished lawyers, never bothered to expose the truth?

  10. Government's manner of conducting itself in the 2G case was completely unjustified.

Read full report here

 

