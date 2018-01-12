App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Italy to send delegation at Bengal biz meet

The Italian consul general in Kolkata Damiano Francovigh said that the delegation would be led by Italian ambassador in India Lorenzo Angelino. The delegation would represent sectors like leather, metals, engineering and transport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italy has decided to send a high-powered delegation to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit to beld in the city on January 16 and 17, a diplomat said today.

The Italian consul general in Kolkata Damiano Francovigh said that the delegation would be led by Italian ambassador in India Lorenzo Angelino.

He said that a few Italian companies have decided to establish presence in this part of the country, adding that joint-venture (JV) agreements would be inked during the summit.

The delegation would represent sectors like leather, metals, engineering and transport, he told reporters here today.

Francovigh said Italy would be the partner country in the summit for the second time in a row, and the delegation is expected to represent more than 30 companies, mostly in small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.

He said that there was a huge potential of growth for Italian investments in West Bengal, adding that several of them were already present in the state.

Earlier, China, France and Poland had also announced that they would send delegations to the summit.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.