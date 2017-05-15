Confirmed: ICSE results (Class 10) not to be declared today -- Know why

Note: A previous version of this article said ICSE results would be declared today. The information has now been updated after confirmation from the board.

The ICSE Class 10 results, which were expected to be declared today, will not be made public today. Board officials have gone on record to confirm this to some media outlets such as NDTV.

That adds to the anxiety of nearly 2 lakh students who appeared for the exams in March.

Reports say the delay in declaration of results is due to the postponement of exams due to the state elections that were held earlier this.

Hindustan Times quoted Gerry Arathoon, CISCE chief executive, as saying that the evaluation was still going on. The newspaper's report said the board may take another 10 days to declare the results.

He also said that an update will be posted on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) website 'in advance'.

Last year, the CICSE declared both ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) results on May 6.