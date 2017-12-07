Delhi government to NGT: No exemption for women in next odd-even programme

Delhi government will not give any exemption to women when it implements the odd-even policy to combat pollution in the city. The change in stance regarding the odd-even policy came to notice after the state submitted its action plan to combat pollution to the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday.

Besides the change in stance regarding the odd-even policy, the plan according to The Indian Express report includes several strict measures to curb the rising air pollution levels in the capital.

These measures include complete stopping of all construction activities when the pollution level reaches the ‘severe category.’ All entry of trucks and burning wastage will be completely banned in the NCR. Also, the immediate closure of all pollution causing industries has also been recommended by the state government to the tribunal.

Also Read: Pollution back to haunt Delhi, pollutants 10 times the permissible limit



The change in the stance regarding the odd-even policy is, without doubt, the biggest highlight of the new action plan. Earlier in November, the state government had to call off the odd-even plan after the NGT ordered the withdrawal of exemptions given to two-wheelers and woman only vehicles.



The NGT had made it clear that only emergency vehicles such as fire engines and ambulances can be granted an exemption. However, the state government had rejected this as they did not want to make any compromise when it came to the safety of women in the capital.

The NGT had asked the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last month to submit an action plan that will be used to tackle the air pollution menace. However, inaction on the part of the Delhi authorities and the decision to conduct an international test match in the capital led to severe criticism on the part of the tribunal.NGT has now asked the Delhi government along with the governments of Haryana and Punjab to file a detailed report today regarding measures it will take to tackle pollution.