Demonstration staged in Patna to protest against 'Padmavati'

A right-wing organisation held a demonstration in the city today in protest against Bollywood flick "Padmavati" and burnt the effigy of its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The demonstration was held by 'Virat Hindustan Sangam' (VHS), which has been floated by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramaniam Swamy.

The VHS activists, led by its , gathered at the Kargil Chowk and burnt the effigy.

The legendary Rajput queen has been "wrongly portrayed" in the film "as part of an international conspiracy to belittle figures held in reverence by the Hindus," the VHS said.

The organisation's state secretary general Ritesh Kumar said "the release of the movie will be strongly opposed across Bihar. Human chains will be formed to gherao all cinema halls screening the film".

'Padvmavati' starring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is scheduled for release in December.