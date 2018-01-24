App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 23, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syngene Q3 net profit up 11% at Rs 82 crore

Biocon's contract research arm Syngene International today posted 10.81 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biocon's contract research arm Syngene International today posted 10.81 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 74 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased to Rs 399 crore for the third quarter as compared with Rs 347 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.

"We are happy to report an increase in revenue growth of 15 per cent to Rs 399 crore, primarily driven by our chemical development and discovery services businesses," Syngene International Ltd CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

The quarter also saw expansion and extension of the company's strategic collaboration with BMS and the coming on stream of its biologics manufacturing facility, he added.

The company said it has also started construction activities at its upcoming API manufacturing facility in Mangalore, Karnataka.

"The facility is on track to be operational in 2019," it added.

Syngene also announced the appointment of Ashu Tandon as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Shares of the company today ended 2.14 per cent up at Rs 640.15 apiece on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #markets #Results

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.