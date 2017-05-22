Supreme Infrastructure wins Rs 244 crore contracts

Supreme Infrastructure today said it has won Rs 244 crore contracts, including a Rs 130 crore award in Jharkhand for construction of a flyover.

"The company has added orders worth Rs 244.06 crore," Supreme Infrastructure said in a filing to the BSE.

The company said it has got a letter of acceptance from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company for the construction of a flyover at Ratu Road, including approach and service roads, drains, electric and illumination etc for Ratu Road flyover (from Governor House to Harmu River Bridge) for Rs 130.06 crore.

The other order is from LOMA IT Park Developers Pvt Ltd for the construction of residential building phase 1 of their project at Ghansoli, it added.

"The estimated cost of project/building is approx Rs 114 crore," the company said.