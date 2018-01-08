App
Jan 08, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs gains 2% ahead of board meet for buyback

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 08 to consider proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company including matters related/incidental thereto.

Share price of Aarti Drugs gained 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as the company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

For prevention of insider trading framed by the company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed from January 03 and shall remain closed till January 10, 2018 (both days inclusive) for aforesaid purpose.

At 09:25 hrs Aarti Drugs was quoting at Rs 749.95, up Rs 12.10, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

Share gained 44 percent in the last 3 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

