Vimta Labs locked at 20% upper circuit on stellar Q2 performance

Vimta Labs share price is locked at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 163.50 per share on the BSE after stellar earnings performance.

There were pending buy orders of 87,355 shares, with no sellers available.

In the quarter ended September 2017 the company's net profit nearly doubled to Rs 4.3 crore, from Rs 2.2 crore in year-ago, driven by operational numbers.

Revenue during the quarter increased 13.3 percent to Rs 42.7 crore compared with Rs 37.6 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 93.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 11.9 crore and margin expanded sharply by 1,150 basis points to 27.8 percent in quarter ended September 2017.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 164.40 and 52-week low Rs 95.00 on 13 July, 2017 and 15 December, 2016, respectively.

At 12:15 hrs Vimta Labs was quoting at Rs 163.50, up Rs 27.25, or 20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil