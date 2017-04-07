Remain invested in DHFL, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "For five year perspective Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is certainly a hold. In fact we say buy on dips here and do an SIP in case one wants to add some money."

"It is a good stock for five years and even for one year it is good. It has got a very strong support at the vicinity of Rs 250. We might get dips, those dips would be buying opportunity. Good stock to hold," he said.

At 15:12 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 381.50, down Rs 8.70, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.