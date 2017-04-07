App
Apr 07, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Remain invested in DHFL, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may remain invested in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "For five year perspective Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is certainly a hold. In fact we say buy on dips here and do an SIP in case one wants to add some money."

"It is a good stock for five years and even for one year it is good. It has got a very strong support at the vicinity of Rs 250. We might get dips, those dips would be buying opportunity. Good stock to hold," he said.

At 15:12 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 381.50, down Rs 8.70, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.

 

