App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 750: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated October 30, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel reported consolidated EBITDA of INR47.2bn in-line with JMfe. While Indian operations reported an EBITDA in line with estimates, European operations delivered an EBITDA of USD45/ton vs. JMFe of USD73/ton, driven by higher RM costs and lower spreads. Tata’s Indian operations have now fully ramped up, with its 3mt green-field steel plant at Kalinganagar operating at close to full utilisation levels. A barrage of duties put in place by the Government has ensured a floor price for imports, limiting any downside to Indian operations profitability. We expect continued focus on the EU turnaround plans for much of the current fiscal year. We factor in Indian operations EBITDA/ton of INR11.3/11.5k for FY18/19E and an EBITDA/ton of USD75 for European business.


Outlook
We escribe a multiple of 7x FY19 EV/EBITDA to Indian business to arrive at SOTP fair value of INR750/sh. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Tata Steel

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.