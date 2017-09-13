Zomato acquires Runnr to boost its delivery platform

Moneycontrol News

Restaurant search and discovery platform Zomato on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Nexus Venture-backed Runnr in a move that will strengthen its food delivery platform.

"With the combination of Zomato and Runnr, we have everything in the stack of building a delightful food delivery service in India and UAE - end to end - listings, discovery, reviews, ordering, and now, logistics," Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer of Zomato said in a blog.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal.

According to Goyal, the deal was being worked upon since the last couple of months. Following the deal, 1500 strong workforce of Runnr will join Zomato.

Zomato started its delivery business in 2015 and last month claimed to have hit 3 million orders online.

Zomato has always maintained that the most cost-efficient delivery fleet is the restaurant’s own. "Keeping that in mind, Runnr will continue to function as an independent logistics company offering the full stack of logistical services to players other than Zomato as well such as pharma, grocery, e-commerce companies. This will ensure that the delivery fleet capacity that we build operates on a positive unit economics level while serving the mega-peaks in the food delivery business," Goyal added.

According to Goyal, Runnr is fulfilling 300,000 orders a month.

The founder of Runnr, Mohit Kumar will continue to be the chief executive of the company.