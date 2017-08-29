Uber India to offer Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance cover to its 'cab' drivers

Moneycontrol News

Cab hailing firm Uber Technologies on Tuesday announced accidental insurance coverage for its driver partners in partnership with insurance firm ICICI Lombard in a move that may go a great length in improving its relationship with driver partners who off late had been complaining about the massive reduction in their earnings.

Notably, the insurance cover will not be applicable to UberMOTO drivers who drive bikes to transport people and food for Uber in some Indian cities.

"Driver partners are mostly the sole bread winners of the family ...The lack of the safety net, security is one of the concerns we hear from our driver partners the most. We took this feedback to heart," said Pradeep Parameswaran, head of central operations of Uber India.

The company has about 4.5 lakh drivers in India.

The company is offering a coverage of Rs 5 lakh in case of death or permanent disablement and Rs 2 lakh in case of hospitalisation.

The cover won't be applicable if the driver is off-duty or has switched off the Uber app.

The development comes after multiple protests by drivers across the country over a reduction in the commissions over the last few months.

Thousands of financially distressed cab drivers in India registered with Uber as well as rival Ola have also started listing their vehicles online for sale as trip incentives by companies dry up, Moneycontrol reported.

The company has also launched a similar cover for its drivers in Nigeria.