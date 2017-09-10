Emraan Hashmi says he is keen on investing in Tech Startups

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi today said he is very interested in investing in startups like celebrities Hritik Roshan and Yuvraj Singh have done.

"I would love to make investments in any new idea. I am all for making investments in startups just like other celebrities Hrithik and Yuvraj Singh have been doing" he told PTI at Spartan Poker’s first edition of India Poker Championship Awards 2017 here.

Replying to a query, Hashmi said he is a technology geek and would like to invest in IT-related venture.

"I want to make investments which is anything to do with Information Technology because because I am more of a technology geek," he said.

Celebrities like Hrithik have picked up equity stake in Bengaluru-based fitness startup CureFit and designed a signature workout HRX workout for its gym center Cult.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also invested in business and launched YouWeCab Ventures, which has invested in JetSetGo, a marketplace for private jets and helicopters.

The cricketer has also invested in Cybiz Brightstar Restaurants Private Limited, a company that has been entrusted by US-based premium burger chain Carl's Jr to open 100 franchises across India.

Also, recently, ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal has shown interest in investing in various business ventures. Apart from his interest in business, Hashmi is also keen on doing social service by taking up the task of spreading awareness about cancer.

Hashmi, whose seven-year-old son Ayaan was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in 2014, said that under '1 Small Step For Cancer' campaign, which was kicked off on September 6, as much as Rs 30 million have been raised in three days.

He has tied up with an NGO to raise Rs one crore funds, which will be used for those who come from low income groups. "The campaign aims too create Rs one crore fund for 3,000 kids suffering from cancer around the country," he said.