Jun 27, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro to set up $100 mn startup fund

With estimates of 26 billion devices being connected to the internet by 2020, Trend Micro’s venture will offer tech startups financial backing as well as access to its global threat intelligence.

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro to set up $100 mn startup fund
Dollar

Moneycontrol News

Cyber security solutions firm, Trend Micro Inc., announced the launch a corporate venture fund on Tuesday. The USD 100 million fund is set up to build a portfolio of technology startups working in hyper growth markets such as the Internet of Things (IoT).

With estimates of 26 billion devices being connected to the internet by 2020, Trend Micro’s venture fund offers tech startups financial backing as well as access to its global cyber threat intelligence.

“The explosion of devices is transforming how the world works, thinks and acts. It is clear that the ecosystem is still evolving and there is work to do to ensure organisations and individuals can operate and live safely in this new reality,” said Eva Chen, founder and chief executive officer for Trend Micro.

Trend Micro which has never made a loss in last 18 years finds itself financially well positioned to invest funds in research and corporate advancements.

The venture fund will allow it to dive freely into new areas without disrupting its core business resources.

The Tokyo-headquartered firm expects that working with these startups will enhance their learnings into emerging ecosystem opportunities, disruptive business models, market gaps and skillset shortages.

The learnings will influence Trend Micro’s cyber security solution planning across the company.

