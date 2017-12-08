App
Dec 08, 2017 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Grid inks pact with AIIB for USD 100 million loan

Power Grid on Friday said it has entered into a loan agreement with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for USD 100 million for funding high voltage direct current (HVDC) link.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Power Grid has entered into a loan agreement with AIIB on December 7, 2017, for an amount of USD 100 million for funding of HVDC bipole link between Western Region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu)- North Trichur Kerala Scheme 2: AC System Strengthening at Pugalur end," the company said in a BSE filing on Friday.

NewsCode, a hyper-local news provider, has entered into a partnership with e-governance initiative of the government Common Services Centers (CSC) for delivery of services to the citizen.

As per the agreement, NewsCode and CSC will jointly create a network of 10,000 plus hyper-local news entrepreneurs all over the country.

"This partnership aims at providing freelance journalists at block and taluk levels, the opportunity to become full-fledged media entrepreneurs," NewsCode co-founder and CEO Apurv Swarup said in a statement.

"CSC already has more than 2.5 lakh village level entrepreneurs who are well versed with latest technology and governance issues. We will identify potential media entrepreneurs from this pool and groom them," said Dinesh Tyagi CEO of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, an SPV promoted by Department of Electronics & Information Technology.

tags #Buisness #Companies #Power Grid

