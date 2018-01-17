Nifty likely to open on negative note: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty loses its three day winning streak on profit booking by FII and PRO as they have sold 41953 contracts in Index option yesterday. The Index declined by 41 points or 0.38% to settle at 10,700. The immediate support for Nifty is 10650, however if it trades below 10650 then markets may slide down further.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap has given a sharp correction of 237 points or 2.48% from its previous close to settle at 9343. Among the major sectors Chemicals has gained 1.52% from low, and IT rose by 1.50%. Alkyl Amines chemicals and Gujarat Alkalies gained by 4.52% and 3.12% respectively In IT Cerebra Integrated Technologies and Sonata Software rose by 12.66% and 3.32% respectively from day low.

In Minor sector paper continues its upward move and gained by 1.68%, Seshasayee Paper gained by 5.32% from its low.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 1 point as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10708.

