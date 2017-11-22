Net neutrality and why it is making headlines

Net neutrality is differently defined by economies. In broad terms, it is to make the internet equal for the users. In short no user should be discriminated against.

What is Net Neutrality?

By theory, net neutrality is for users everywhere. The theory holds that the user should not be discriminated against in the use of internet. This means that with the same internet pack a user should be allowed use of any internet service at the same speeds available to others. For example, if one wishes to watch a video or read news online, they should be charged the same for it.

A thumb rule is that whatever is accessed via the internet pack should be available at the same speed, whether it is a video buffering or sending a message on WhatsApp.

Net neutrality in India

In India, people are sceptical of implementing net neutrality. On the one hand, we have Indian telcos say they aren't against net neutrality as long as they are allowed to strike deals with apps-makers.

The telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), trying to protect everyone's interests - the users and the telcos- said in a Trai report, that apps earn more money than telcos and pointed out that net neutrality in India could not be equal.

The users will have to pay a base fare and then for every app they want to access will have to pay extra, depending on which app the telco is partnered with. For example, if the user uses an app X, the telco is partnered with app Y, then the user will have to pay extra for using app X and is likely to witness a slower speed for using app X. The user will be paying over and above the base fare in order to use the app of his or her choice and will experience slower speed. And this goes against the basic premise of net neutrality.

While Trai is still testing waters with users and telcos on whether net neutrality is the way to go, it is clear there is a clear divide.

WATCH| AIB: SAVE THE INTERNET

Net Neutrality in the US

In the US, internet users are fighting to save net neutrality. On Wednesday, Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai announced that the US is planning to roll back net neutrality. As of today, US follows net neutrality as per its original definition. Net neutrality in the US was implemented in 2015. Pai said that the rule had led to "depressed investment in building and expanding broadband networks and deterred innovation."

What disadvantages arise from net neutrality?

Indians don't want to pay more for using an app and given lower buffering speed. On the other hand, the telcos, which are battling debt and competition, demand that they be allowed a freer rein. In the US, which follows the norm, telcos were barred from creating "fast" and "slow" lanes which enables them to charge differently. However, now, Pai points out that these norms are hurting the profits of telcos.

Either way, net neutrality seems to be causing an imbalance in the economies by keeping both the parties - users and telcos - unhappy.