Do you own stocks of these 4 cos in which promoters raised holding in last 3 quarters?

For an investor, the promising outlook of a business depends on promoter holding. It is a rule of thumb that a higher stake by a promoter in his company usually translates to greater investor confidence. It is a sign that promoters will look to commit more funds to grow it further.

Moneycontrol undertook a study to find out the number of listed companies in which the promoters held maximum stake as of September quarter.

As a filter, we shortlisted companies from a total of 488 companies in the BSE universe with market capitalisation over Rs 5,000 crore.

Our research found that in about 241 companies, promoters held more than 50 percent, while in 19 promoters' holding exceeded 80 percent.

Another search revealed 4 companies among the lot in which promoters have continuously increased their stake in each quarter in the last three quarters of calendar year 2017.

There were 28 companies in which promoters decreased their stake in the same period.