Eyeing over 80% sales from US, India, Europe by 2021: Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it expects the US, Indian and European markets, along with active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, to contribute over 80 per cent to its sales by 2021.

As part of its medium term strategy, the company is also looking at increasing presence in complex generics, Glenmark said in a presentation to be made at the J P Morgan Healthcare Conference in the US, as per its BSE filing.

The company is also planning to scale up its speciality business in the US as part of its future outlook for 2021, it added. In next three to five years, the new molecular entity (NME) pipeline will be in advanced stages of development, Glenmark said.

For the company, core therapy areas are oncology, dermatology and respiratory segments. It also aims to have a global manufacturing footprint by 2021, it added. The profitability margin which was at 20 per cent in 2017 will be at 23 per cent in 2021.

The company is looking at a profitability margin of 25 per cent in 2025, Glenmark said. "Speciality and innovative segments to be the main growth drivers in 2025," it added.